Making students role models in changing and cleaning environment

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Oct 9: School students of Kohima were sensitised on management of multi-layer plastics

(MLPs) and single-use plastics (SUPs) to make them serve as role models in changing and cleaning

the environment at a sensitisation workshop at the Kohima Capital Convention Centre in Kohima on

Monday.

Nagaland’s departments of urban development and municipal affairs and school education, along

with the Earth Alliance and Mumbai Sustainable Centre NGOs, organised the workshop.

Thangi Mannen, the founder of Earth Alliance, a newly formed organisation dedicated to advocating

for awareness of the environmental impacts of plastic waste, led the workshop’s introductory

session. The Earth Alliance’s primary objective is to collaborate with various NGOs and government

agencies to educate communities about the critical issue of plastic waste management.

Rising Aggarwal, the founder of Mumbai Sustainable Centre, highlighted the Safi Bank Initiative,

which focuses on the responsible management of MLPs. He exhorted the students to carry

lightweight bags to collect MLPs from schools, roads and homes and deposit them in Safi banks

located in schools.

He said the MLPs, when collected and prepared dry and neatly, can serve as an alternative fuel

source, as they are derived from crude oil. Aggarwal informed that the collected MLPs from schools

will be part of a competition with prizes and will be sent to the Dalmia Cement Plant in Meghalaya.

Aggarwal also urged the students to take the lead not only in collecting and cleaning MLPs but also

in educating their communities about maintaining clean homes and environments, supplementing

his message with informative slides on waste management.

Stressing the need for responsible plastic waste management, commissioner and secretary, school

education department, Kevileno Angami said the schoolchildren can serve as role models in paving

the way for a cleaner and more beautiful future.

Adviser to urban development and municipal affairs department Zhaleo Rio highlighted the global

urgency for effective garbage management.

He urged the people to draw inspiration from countries like Japan and South Korea, known for their

cleanliness, for a renewed commitment to cleanliness. He suggested integrating waste management

into the school curriculum to empower the younger generation to lead the way in building a

responsible and cleaner society.