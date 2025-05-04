Mandaviya launches Khelo India facility in remote Arunachal district

ITANAGAR, May 3: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on Saturday reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to sports development, especially in India’s remote and rural regions.

Inaugurating a Khelo India multipurpose hall in Kamle district of Arunachal Pradesh, the Union Youth Affairs & Sports minister said, “This initiative reflects our Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of nurturing talent from every corner of the country.”

He praised Arunachal Pradesh’s potential in sports and highlighted the government’s intent to provide young athletes with the resources they need to succeed, an official statement said here.

“Through facilities like these, we aim to create opportunities for the youth to shine in sports and contribute to nation-building,” he added.

The minister also interacted with local youth and sportspersons, urging them to make the most of the new facility.

Emphasising the role of sports in personal development, he stressed the importance of fitness, discipline, and an active lifestyle, particularly among the youth.

The new hall, constructed at a cost of Rs 8 crore, is fully funded by the central government under the Khelo India initiative. Designed to promote grassroots sports, it is equipped with modern infrastructure and training amenities.

The facility supports a range of indoor sports including boxing, badminton, judo, wushu, karate, taekwondo, weightlifting, table tennis, and volleyball. It aims to help young athletes train professionally and compete at both national and international levels.

The event was attended by state Arunachal Pradesh Sports Minister Kento Jini, Labour & Employment Minister Nyato Dukam, and Raga MLA Rotom Tebin. Senior officials from the Sports Authority of India, state government representatives, and local dignitaries were also present.

The inauguration marks a significant step forward in strengthening sports infrastructure in the Northeast. (PTI)