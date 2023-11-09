Manik Sarkar urges Tripura CPI(M) leaders to visit villages

AGARTALA, Nov 8: Former Tripura chief minister Manik

Sarkar has urged CPI(M) leaders in the northeastern state to

go to the villages and organise agitations on local issues to

win the hearts of the people.

The CPI(M) led Left Front had ruled the northeastern state

for 35 years in two stints – from 1978 to 1988 and 1993 to

2028.

He claimed that there is a need for self-introspection among

CPI(M) leaders in Tripura as the party has failed to attract

people.

“Before 2018, the CPI(M) had 88,000 active members which

came down to 45,000 after the 2018 Assembly polls. The

downfall is steep taking into consideration that the state has

around 42 lakh people”, the CPI(M) politburo member said in

a party programme at Town Hall here on Tuesday.

Sarkar urged the party leaders to go to the villages and

organise agitation on local issues to win the hearts of the

people.

“The local party units must adopt a matured approach while

selecting the issues. The people will accept the issues which

are not relevant to their lives. The party’s frontal wings shall

organise the people to organise agitation on people’s issues”,

he said.

The CPI(M) politburo member alleged that the BJP

government in Tripura is grappling with corruption and

nepotism.

“We must organise the masses taking advantage of the

prevailing situation since the party still has 44,000 strong

members. Those who have been trying to engineer division

between tribal and non-tribal will not sustain for long…, he

added. (PTI)