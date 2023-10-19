Manipur achieved 90 percent peace, violence decreasing: CM Biren Singh

HT Digital,

Imphal, Oct 19: Manipur Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, announced on Thursday that total peace will soon be restored in the state, with 90 percent already achieved as violence has decreased in the last few weeks.

He addressed the presence of disruptive elements but expressed confidence in the support of the people for complete peace restoration. In response to questions about state security forces in Moreh, Singh confirmed that the India Reserve Battalion and other personnel are already stationed and performing their duties.

Regarding demands for government assistance for displaced citizens, Singh assured that the government will provide financial aid for destroyed houses and support for startups under the CM Support Scheme, specifically the ‘One Family, One Livelihood’ initiative.

The statements were made at the 132nd Manipur Police Raising Day, during which Singh also announced the upcoming establishment of a Women’s Police Battalion and an increase in ration Money allowance for police personnel by Rs 500 each.