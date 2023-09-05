Manipur appoints retired Army officer who led operations in Myanmar

IMPHAL, Sept 4: The Manipur government has appointed a

retired decorated Army officer who was in charge of the

operation to destroy militant camps in Myanmar eight years

ago, as the senior superintendent of police (combat), a post

created for him, officials said on Monday.

The appointment of Col (retired) Nectar Sanjenbam for five

years followed union home minister Amit Shah statement last

month that Kuki people started entering Manipur from

Myanmar illegally following a military crackdown on militants.

An organisation of the Meitei, one of the warring communities

in the northeastern state, have also asserted that the four-

month-long strife is a manifestation of the tension over

deforestation, illegal opium poppy cultivation and change in

demography in certain areas of the state mainly caused by

illegal immigrants from Myanmar.

It is alleged that arms are being supplied to militants from

Myanmar to Manipur.

“The Governor of Manipur is pleased to appoint Col (retired)

Nectar Sanjenbam as senior superintendent of police (Combat)

in Manipur police department on a fixed tenure basis for a

period of five years with immediate effect,” the state home

department said in an order.

He had led the operations against militants in Myanmar in June

2015, days after their attack in Manipur’s Chandel district left

18 Army personnel dead. “Significant casualties” have been

inflicted on them, the Army had said.

It appears that the government wants to use the retired

Colonel’s experience in counter-militancy operations in

Myanmar to address the situation in Manipur where more than

160 people were killed in the ethnic violence since early May.

Col Sanjenbam who retired prematurely last year was awarded

the Kirti Chakra gallantry award for his role in the operation

inside Myanmar.

Speaking during the debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok

Sabha on August 10, Home Minister Shah said problems started

in Manipur with the influx of Kuki refugees from neighbouring

Myanmar after the military rulers there started a crackdown

against militants in 2021.

The Kuki refugees started settling down in the jungles in the

Manipur valley, raising fears of a demographic change in the

region, Shah said.

- Advertisement -

More than 160 people lost their lives and several hundreds

were injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on

May 3, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill

districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for

Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population

and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis

— constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill

districts. (PTI)