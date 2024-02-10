Manipur Assembly session to start from Feb 28, Kuki MLA might give a miss

HT Digital,

Imphal, Feb 10: The 5th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly is scheduled to commence on February 28, 2024. This decision was made by the State Cabinet and marks a significant event in the state’s legislative calendar.

- Advertisement -

However, there is uncertainty surrounding the participation of Kuki MLAs and ministers in this upcoming session. The political landscape in Manipur has been marred by ethnic tensions, particularly between the Meiteis and Kukis, which have led to intermittent violence and segregation of communities into their respective areas.

The previous assembly session, held amidst these ethnic conflicts, saw none of the ten Kuki MLAs in attendance. Two of these MLAs hold cabinet minister positions, further highlighting the gravity of their potential absence. The ongoing strife has had a profound impact on the region, with the last assembly session being convened only once since the outbreak of violence in May of the previous year.

During the forthcoming session, the Governor’s address is slated to be a focal point of discussion, as it is the first sitting of the year. Additionally, the Manipur State Commission for Women’s Rule 2024 is expected to be passed. In recognition of the challenging conditions faced by security personnel, the Cabinet has approved a monthly compensatory allowance of Rs. 5000 for Manipur commandos and Rs. 3000 for those serving in difficult and vulnerable areas. The Village Defence Forces (VDF) will also see an extension of their engagement for an additional year of service.

In response to the tragic death of SDPO Chingtham Anandkumar, who was killed by Kuki militants, the Cabinet has taken compassionate measures. His son is set to be appointed as an Assistant Sub-Inspector, and the family will receive a liberalized pension from the Home Department. Furthermore, the Cabinet has sanctioned Rs. 18.91 crores to aid 3483 farmers affected by the ongoing crisis.

- Advertisement -

The situation remains tense, with no clear resolution in sight. The Kuki MLAs’ potential absence from the assembly session underscores the deep-seated issues that continue to affect the governance and unity of Manipur.