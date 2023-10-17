24 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Manipur car bomb blast: NIA makes first arrest from Assam

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, Oct 16: The National Investigation Agency on
Monday arrested a person in Assam in connection with a car
bomb blast that took in Manipur in June, an official said.
An improvised explosive device-laden vehicle parked on a
bridge went off on June 21 in the Kwakta area of Manipur’s
Bishnupur district, resulting in injuries to three people. The
bridge, along with a few houses nearby, was also damaged in
the blast.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said Md Noor Hussain
was arrested on an intelligence-based joint operation with the
Assam Police from Silchar, in Cachar district, in connection with
the blast.
The case was initially registered by the Manipur Police on June
21 at the PGCI police station in Moirang sub-division of
Bishnupur and re-registered by the NIA two days later in
Imphal, the official said.
Investigation revealed the involvement of Hussain in the bomb
blast, the official said, adding that further probe in the case is in
progress. (PTI)

