Manipur car bomb blast: NIA makes first arrest from Assam

NEW DELHI, Oct 16: The National Investigation Agency on

Monday arrested a person in Assam in connection with a car

bomb blast that took in Manipur in June, an official said.

An improvised explosive device-laden vehicle parked on a

bridge went off on June 21 in the Kwakta area of Manipur’s

Bishnupur district, resulting in injuries to three people. The

bridge, along with a few houses nearby, was also damaged in

the blast.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said Md Noor Hussain

was arrested on an intelligence-based joint operation with the

Assam Police from Silchar, in Cachar district, in connection with

the blast.

The case was initially registered by the Manipur Police on June

21 at the PGCI police station in Moirang sub-division of

Bishnupur and re-registered by the NIA two days later in

Imphal, the official said.

Investigation revealed the involvement of Hussain in the bomb

blast, the official said, adding that further probe in the case is in

progress. (PTI)