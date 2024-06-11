Manipur CM condemns ambush on advance security convoy

IMPHAL, June 10: Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh on Monday condemned the ambush on his advance security convoy near Kotlen in Kangpokpi district in which a driver was injured.

He termed it a direct attack on himself and the people of the state, assuring that the “rule of law” will be established.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to reporters at Shija hospital, where the injured person is undergoing treatment, Singh said, “It is very unfortunate and highly condemnable. It’s an attack on the chief minister, which means a direct attack on the people of the state. The state government has to do something…we will take a decision.”

Singh explained that fortunately the person was not seriously injured. He added, “Earlier, the state government did not retaliate much in the hope that an understanding could be achieved through talks.”

“However, certain violent acts have been perpetuated on people as if a state government does not exist. This has hurt me deeply. There have been consistent insults to existing state machineries, and we have tolerated them for so long. The attack on an advance security team of the CM is an attack on the CM himself,” Singh said, adding, “All are requested to decide for themselves who are with the government and who are against it.”

On his recent interactions with the affected people of Jiribam, Singh said, “I spoke with them over the phone and told them I would come in two or three days and look into their requirements, and they were happy. I returned from Delhi as the situation in the state was important.”

- Advertisement -

He had gone to Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he described as his responsibility as a Chief Minister.

Earlier in the day, suspected militants ambushed the advance security convoy of Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh in Kangpokpi district, leaving one person injured, police said.

The convoy was on its way to violence-hit Jiribam district when it came under attack around 10.30 am near Kotlen village along a stretch of National Highway-53, they said. Multiple gunshots were fired at the vehicles of the security forces, who retaliated, a police officer said.

Meanwhile, additional state and central forces, including Assam Rifles and CRPF, rushed to the ambush site and launched search operations to apprehend the perpetrators. However, no arrests have been made.

- Advertisement -

Jiribam district has been affected by violence since June 6. More than 70 houses have been torched, along with two police outposts and one forest beat office. Around 600 people have been displaced due to the violence. (PTI)