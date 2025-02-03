20 C
Guwahati
Monday, February 3, 2025
Manipur CM hails Himanta for acting tough against illegal poppy cultivation, drugs

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, Feb 2: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday hailed his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma for taking tough measures against illegal poppy cultivation and drugs in the state.

He said both the states remain resolute in building a future where youth are protected from the shadow of drugs.

Replying to media queries on Sarma’s post on X, Singh said at the sideline of a programme in Imphal West district, “I appreciate the chief minister of Assam. He is taking up counter drugs activities very actively. We have to be united and save the future generations from  drugs.”

Later in a post on X, Singh appreciated his Assam counterpart in taking measures against illicit poppy cultivation.

“My deep appreciation for the decisive measures taken in Assam, under the leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri @himantabiswa ji, in addressing the challenges posed by the cultivation of poppy,” he said.

“We stand together and remain resolute in our shared goal of building a future where every youth of the NE is protected, nurtured, and given the opportunity to thrive free from the shadow of drugs,” the Manipur CM posted on X.

The Assam CM on Sunday said around 170 bighas (over 56 acres) of poppy farming worth more than Rs 27 crore were destroyed in Goalpara district of the state in January this year.

“Dear Local Pablo Escobars, Sorry to spoil your planned Udta Assam party! Because @Goalpara_Police destroyed 170 Bighas of poppy cultivation in the Char areas worth Rs 27.20 crore in January,” Sarma said in a post on X.

He also uploaded a video, showing a tractor smashing the purported poppy plantation amid the presence of a huge posse of policemen. (PTI)

