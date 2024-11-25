22 C
Guwahati
Monday, November 25, 2024
type here...

Manipur CM pledges action against poppy growers

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Nov 24: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said action will be taken against poppy planters and their accomplices following an ultimatum by a Naga village authority.

Singh’s assurance came after a police team, led by an additional SP, and village volunteers were allegedly targeted by armed planters when they attempted to destroy poppy cultivation in Kangpokpi district recently.

- Advertisement -

In a post on X, Singh said, “I appreciate the Makhan Village Authority for taking a strong stand against poppy cultivation in their villages. Let me assure you that central security forces and state police are always on standby, ready to take necessary action against poppy cultivation and its accomplices.”
He also urged everyone to “come forward and join this movement to eliminate drugs from Manipur.”

Related Posts:

On Saturday, the Makhan Village Authority issued an ultimatum to the Manipur government, demanding action within four days against poppy planters in Kangpokpi district.
In a statement, the village authority said on November 20, volunteers and a police team were confronted by armed men while attempting to destroy poppy cultivation in the hill areas of the district.

“Wielding guns and weapons, the poppy planters attacked the volunteers and the police team and damaged the equipment brought to cut poppy plants, thereby incapacitating the mission,” the statement added.

The village authority also criticised the police team, accusing them of “literally running away from the poppy planters,” calling the act “a complete mockery of their arms and uniform.”
Meanwhile, police said “they are investigating the incident and will provide information when the report is clear. (PTI)

7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

25 November, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh 10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December 7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom 10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health