Manipur CM holds discussion to strengthen security measures along Myanmar border

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Nov 11: Security in Manipur’s southern part
bordering Myanmar on the south has been strengthened
after Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh chaired a security
meeting with the top police officials, Assam Rifles, and other
security officials at the CM secretariat office on Friday night,
officials said on Saturday.
The meeting emphasised the need for a comprehensive
strategy to tackle the evolving security situation in Manipur,
the Chief Minister tweeted.
The security measures along the porous 394 km long
Manipur-Myanmar have been taken up following infiltration
of insurgents from across the border at Chandel district to
which around eight valley-based insurgents were
apprehended by the security forces in this district, sources
from across the border stated.
The sources further stated that around 10 Chin-Kuki militants
were also reportedly killed in the fights at a place in the
Sagaing region/state in Myanmar.
Meanwhile, in a bid to strengthen the security forces, the
attestation parade of 133 constables of recruit batch No. 241
was conducted at Satish Chandra Parade Ground of
Subsidiary Training Centre, Border Security, Force,
Churachandpur (Manipur) on Saturday.
Akhileshwar Singh, (PMG, PPMMS), IG M&C FTR BSF
reviewed the Grand Parade as the Chief Guest.
An official statement said that these constables have
successfully completed basic training and they took oath for
their duties towards the nation.
These constables have undergone rigorous training in
physical efficiency, weapon handling and firing, map reading,
filed engineering, border management, internal security, law,
human rights, etc.
Constable Deepak Chand commanded this glorious parade.
Prominent personalities of Churachandpur, officers, school
kids of Kendriya Vidyalaya and media persons witnessed the
attestation parade.
After the impressive parade, the local martial arts show,
band show, and PT jump show were shown which was well
appreciated and cherished by the spectators.
In the best effort to maintain peace and communal harmony,
the government at the center has deployed over 80,000
security forces in Manipur which has been up on the broil
since May 3, 2023, the day the communal violence broke out
between the Meities and Kukis.