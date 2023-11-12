Manipur CM holds discussion to strengthen security measures along Myanmar border

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 11: Security in Manipur’s southern part

bordering Myanmar on the south has been strengthened

after Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh chaired a security

meeting with the top police officials, Assam Rifles, and other

security officials at the CM secretariat office on Friday night,

officials said on Saturday.

The meeting emphasised the need for a comprehensive

strategy to tackle the evolving security situation in Manipur,

the Chief Minister tweeted.

The security measures along the porous 394 km long

Manipur-Myanmar have been taken up following infiltration

of insurgents from across the border at Chandel district to

which around eight valley-based insurgents were

apprehended by the security forces in this district, sources

from across the border stated.

The sources further stated that around 10 Chin-Kuki militants

were also reportedly killed in the fights at a place in the

Sagaing region/state in Myanmar.

Meanwhile, in a bid to strengthen the security forces, the

attestation parade of 133 constables of recruit batch No. 241

was conducted at Satish Chandra Parade Ground of

Subsidiary Training Centre, Border Security, Force,

Churachandpur (Manipur) on Saturday.

Akhileshwar Singh, (PMG, PPMMS), IG M&C FTR BSF

reviewed the Grand Parade as the Chief Guest.

An official statement said that these constables have

successfully completed basic training and they took oath for

their duties towards the nation.

These constables have undergone rigorous training in

physical efficiency, weapon handling and firing, map reading,

filed engineering, border management, internal security, law,

human rights, etc.

Constable Deepak Chand commanded this glorious parade.

Prominent personalities of Churachandpur, officers, school

kids of Kendriya Vidyalaya and media persons witnessed the

attestation parade.

After the impressive parade, the local martial arts show,

band show, and PT jump show were shown which was well

appreciated and cherished by the spectators.

In the best effort to maintain peace and communal harmony,

the government at the center has deployed over 80,000

security forces in Manipur which has been up on the broil

since May 3, 2023, the day the communal violence broke out

between the Meities and Kukis.