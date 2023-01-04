Manipur CM inspects heritage site of INA headquarters ahead of Amit Shah’s Jan 6 visit

Imphal, Jan 3 (PTI): Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday oversaw preparations for Union Home minister Amit Shah’s visit to the heritage site of INA headquarters in Bishnupur district’s Moirang.

Shah is scheduled to hoist the national flag there during his one-day visit to the State on January 6.

- Advertisement -

The CM also inspected Churachandpur Medical College, the first such facility in a hill district of the State, which will likely be inaugurated by Shah.

Singh appealed to the people of the State to accord a warm welcome to the Union Home minister who is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various projects and schemes.

“CM N Biren Singh today inspected the development of heritage site for INA headquarters, Moirang where the union home minister will hoist the Indian national flag,” the chief minister’s office said on social media.

Moirang has a special place in the history of the country’s freedom struggle and the flag of the Indian National Army was first unfurled on April 14, 1944 there.

- Advertisement -

Manipur is all set to welcome Shah for the celebration of ‘inauguration months’, Singh said.

“What was once a dream six years ago, the BJP 2.0 Govt. has delivered the first ever medical college in a hill district of Manipur in Churachandpur.

“In Churachandpur today to oversee the preparation for inauguration of infrastructure for MBBS students by Union Home and Cooperation minister Amit Shah Ji later this week,” the CM said on Facebook.

The 122-feet-high Polo Statue at the Ibudhou Marjing complex in Imphal East district will also be inaugurated, and Shah is also scheduled to hand over the Olympian Park, constructed in recognition of sportspersons who brought laurels for the country and the State, to sports personalities.

- Advertisement -

Shah will travel to as many as 11 States this month as part of the BJP’s ‘Lok Sabha Prawas’ programme, which is aimed at boosting its prospects in targeted parliamentary constituencies ahead of the general elections in 2024.