Manipur CM N Biren Singh Reviews Verification Drives To Detect Illegal Immigrants In Five Hill Districts

IMPHAL, March 3 (NNN): Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Thursday reviewed the ongoing verification drives to detect illegal immigrants in five hill districts of Manipur.

The state government recently launched the verification drives in hill districts of Chandel, Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Kamjong and Pherzawl for identification of illegal immigrants.

The review meeting held at the chief minister’s secretariat on thursday was attended by the top officials of district administration and district police of the five districts.

“We have to protect our indigenous people from the influx of illegal immigrants. Their entry will be prevented once all the 34 police outposts along the border are completed,” Biren Singh wrote in his Facebook page after the meeting.

A few days ago, the chief minister had informed that surveys to detect illegal immigrants had commenced in the five hill districts where a sudden jump in the number of villages was reported.

The survey was commenced under the Manipur State Population Commission which was constituted recently, he further informed.

Teams of the commission are conducting village-wise surveys to identify if immigrants entering the state illegally are taking shelter, he also said.

The government has planned to cover all the districts of the state by the survey.

The survey is being initiated in the districts where a sudden jump in the number of villages was detected. There is the need for a special focus on these unreliably increases in the number of villages in these districts, he said.