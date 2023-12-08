19 C
Manipur Congress condemns killings, questions silence of government

IMPHAL, Dec 7: Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) recently condemned the killing of 13 persons by armed groups at Leithao village in Tengnoupal district and questioned the state government for its silence over the incident.

MPCC chief Keisham Meghachandra told reporters, “The brutal killing of the 13 persons on Monday is very unfortunate. We strongly condemn it.”

“It’s been over seven months since violence began in the state. The failure of the government to tackle the situation is concerning,” Keisham said, adding “MPCC is disappointed on the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah over the incident.”

“AICC and Congress leaders have expressed concerns on the incident. The double engine government of the BJP at the Centre and the state has failed to come come up with any statement. People want to know how long such violence and killings will continue,” Keisham said.

“The PM always shares his concern whenever there is an incident involving loss of lives. But he has not shared anything on Manipur despite hundreds being killed, more than 60,000 displaced and hundreds left homeless,” Keisham added.

The Congress leader appealed to “the three MPs from the state to take up the issue of Manipur during the ongoing winter session of Parliament.” (PTI)

