Manipur Congress MLA concerned over security advisor’s remark

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, Sept 25: Manipur Congress MLA Th Lokeshwar on Wednesday expressed concern on security advisor Kuldiep Singh’s recent claim that 900 Kuki militants have entered the state, which he said has caused panic in the outlying villages of Imphal valley.

Demanding clarity on the claim, Lokeshwar asked what actions have been taken to address the potential threat.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to the Khundrakpam constituency, Lokeshwar said, “Singh’s claim has created unrest in peripheral areas of Imphal valley. He should clarify the grounds for his assertions and what measures are in place to counter the militants’ entry. Villagers should not be left to live in fear.”

He urged the government to act promptly, emphasising that the responsibility for protecting the villages lies with the authorities, not the villagers themselves.

On Friday, Singh had said security forces are on high alert following reports that 900 Kuki militants had entered the state to target peripheral villages, with potential attacks expected around September 28.

Singh asserted that intelligence has been shared among various security agencies and proactive measures are being communicated to remote areas to prevent any militant preparations.

Singh said the hill districts of Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Ukhrul, Kamjong, and Pherzawl have been placed on high alert. (PTI)

