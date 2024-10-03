26 C
Guwahati
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Manipur Congress slams state government

Failure to rescue two abducted youths

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, Oct 2: The Manipur Congress on Wednesday described the abduction of two youths as a total failure of the law and order situation in the state.

Speaking to reporters here, state Congress chief K. Meghachandra said they recently held a joint meeting with chief minister N. Biren Singh and legislators, where they urged the CM to enforce constitutional provisions and the laws of the land.

“We also called on him to seek the assistance of Home Minister Amit Shah to rescue the two youths with the help of state and central forces,” he said.

“We are confused as to why the state government has been unable to rescue the two youths and why the home department seems helpless in assisting the people,” Meghachandra remarked.

He further criticised the central government’s role in resolving the ongoing crisis, noting, “The unrest has continued for more than a year and a half. There is still no sign of development or an improved law and order situation, and the administration has failed.”

Security forces are making all-out efforts to trace two of the three youths, who were allegedly abducted by armed men in Kangpokpi district on September 27. One of the three youths has already been rescued.

Earlier, Congress leaders and workers paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Congress Bhavan on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

CLP leader Okram Ibobi Singh said, “On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, we want to emphasise that violence cannot bring a solution; it has no place in a democratic country. Killings cannot resolve issues, and communities must engage in dialogue to find solutions.”

Ibobi Singh also called for the disarmament of both sides involved in the conflict to halt the violence, asserting that the central and state governments should first disarm those in possession of illegal weapons before initiating talks. (PTI)

10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October
10 Things To Know About Rhino Conservation Efforts In India
Best Tourist Spots In Bhutan
Top 10 Most Scenic Rivers In The World
9 Scenic Valleys Of India For Nature Lovers
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
