Manipur DGP addresses serious drug problem in Northeast

IMPHAL, Oct 20: Drug problem is a ‘very serious’ issue prevailing in

the northeast, particularly in Manipur, and that the Centre also takes

the issue seriously, according to Manipur DGP, Rajiv Singh who said

on Thursday.

The police chief was addressing the media to greet the people of

Manipur on the occasion of 132 nd Manipur Police Raising Day.

He thanked one and all, specially the general public for cooperating

and helping the security agencies, particularly the police force in

efforts to bring peace and normalcy in the state.

“There have been times which are very difficult and challenging. But,

I must say that with the cooperation of different security agencies as

well as instructions and guidance of the Manipur government under

the leadership of chief minister N Biren Singh as well as guidance of

the Central government, the state police have been able to handle

the situation,” he said.

All this cooperation and guidance have enabled the state to control

the situation, dominate areas and bring a sense of relief and security

in the minds of the people, the police chief also said.

The DGP thanked each and every one from the security agencies,

different segments of the society, civil society organisations from

both the hills and the valley for helping the state police to handle the

situation.

As the DGP of the state, he had travelled and visited various places in

both the hills and the valley and met people and heard their

concerns and grievances as well as their problems.

“We have tried our best to address the concerns, grievances and

problems from the police side. We know that these problems will get

solved by a solution. It has to have contributions from each and

every segment of the society. This is what we are looking for:

everybody comes forward and starts talking,” he said.

He hoped that all will come forward and start talking in terms of

resettling displaced people in their homes.

He also said the Manipur police is also very concerned about the rise

of illegal drugs and drug abuse which is happening not only in

Manipur but also in the entire northeast.

It has been taken very seriously by the Central government also, he

said.

Especially in the case of Manipur, the Manipur police took it very

seriously because this is one thing directly responsible for the

ongoing crisis, he said.

“At the same, we have also taken care of the welfare of the

policemen. We have requested the honourable chief minister to do

some welfare activities for them and I am very happy to share that

the honorable chief minister agreed to increase ration money

allowance for police personnel by Rs 500 each,” he further said.

For this, the DGP thanked the chief minister on behalf of the Police

department.

The DGP also talked about the measures being initiated for the

welfare of the VDF (Village Defense Force) personnel and women

police personnel of the department. (NNN)