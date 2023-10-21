Manipur DGP addresses serious drug problem in Northeast

IMPHAL, Oct 20: Drug problem is a ‘very serious’ issue prevailing in
the northeast, particularly in Manipur, and that the Centre also takes
the issue seriously, according to Manipur DGP, Rajiv Singh who said
on Thursday.
The police chief was addressing the media to greet the people of
Manipur on the occasion of 132 nd Manipur Police Raising Day.
He thanked one and all, specially the general public for cooperating
and helping the security agencies, particularly the police force in
efforts to bring peace and normalcy in the state.
“There have been times which are very difficult and challenging. But,
I must say that with the cooperation of different security agencies as
well as instructions and guidance of the Manipur government under
the leadership of chief minister N Biren Singh as well as guidance of
the Central government, the state police have been able to handle
the situation,” he said.
All this cooperation and guidance have enabled the state to control
the situation, dominate areas and bring a sense of relief and security
in the minds of the people, the police chief also said.
The DGP thanked each and every one from the security agencies,
different segments of the society, civil society organisations from
both the hills and the valley for helping the state police to handle the
situation.
As the DGP of the state, he had travelled and visited various places in
both the hills and the valley and met people and heard their
concerns and grievances as well as their problems.
“We have tried our best to address the concerns, grievances and
problems from the police side. We know that these problems will get
solved by a solution. It has to have contributions from each and
every segment of the society. This is what we are looking for:
everybody comes forward and starts talking,” he said.
He hoped that all will come forward and start talking in terms of
resettling displaced people in their homes.
He also said the Manipur police is also very concerned about the rise
of illegal drugs and drug abuse which is happening not only in
Manipur but also in the entire northeast.
It has been taken very seriously by the Central government also, he
said.
Especially in the case of Manipur, the Manipur police took it very
seriously because this is one thing directly responsible for the
ongoing crisis, he said.
“At the same, we have also taken care of the welfare of the
policemen. We have requested the honourable chief minister to do
some welfare activities for them and I am very happy to share that
the honorable chief minister agreed to increase ration money
allowance for police personnel by Rs 500 each,” he further said.
For this, the DGP thanked the chief minister on behalf of the Police
department.
The DGP also talked about the measures being initiated for the
welfare of the VDF (Village Defense Force) personnel and women
police personnel of the department. (NNN)