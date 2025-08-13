Home Northeast Manipur DGP Vows Ruthless Action Against Drug Offenders, Including Police Personnel

Manipur DGP Vows Ruthless Action Against Drug Offenders, Including Police Personnel

By
The Hills Times
-
Representational Image

HT DIGITAL

IMPHAL, AUGUST 13: Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh on Tuesday vowed uncompromising measures against anyone guilty of drug-related crimes, issuing a warning that even police personnel will not be exempt.

Talking to journalists on the sidelines of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ motorcycle rally in Imphal, Singh asserted that the drug menace was a grave threat not just for Manipur but the entire Northeast and that all the states in the region were trying their best to counter it.

Related Posts:

“Very categorically and clearly: strict action will be taken against any individual engaged in drug trade — whether a policeman or a civilian. This is because it is a matter of the youth and the next generations. We will be ruthlessly tough in handling the scourge. The anti-drug campaign will continue no matter who is engaged in it,” stated the DGP.

His comments follow the suspension of five Manipur Police officers, an inspector among them, for “grave misconduct” and “dereliction of duty.” The suspensions were connected to a bribery case over the release of narcotics peddlers arrested with drugs, officials said.

Among them is Sub Inspector Debson Singh, who was earlier arrested in 2013 for allegedly smuggling drugs worth more than ₹3 crore to Moreh in Tengnoupal district.

View all stories
Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India
Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India
9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate
9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate
Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places
Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places
Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World
Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World
9 Rare Animals Of The Indian Desert
9 Rare Animals Of The Indian Desert

RELATED ARTICLES

© Copyright 2022-23. All Rights Reserved Under The Hills Times
Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India 9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World 9 Rare Animals Of The Indian Desert