Manipur DGP Vows Ruthless Action Against Drug Offenders, Including Police Personnel

IMPHAL, AUGUST 13: Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh on Tuesday vowed uncompromising measures against anyone guilty of drug-related crimes, issuing a warning that even police personnel will not be exempt.

Talking to journalists on the sidelines of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ motorcycle rally in Imphal, Singh asserted that the drug menace was a grave threat not just for Manipur but the entire Northeast and that all the states in the region were trying their best to counter it.

“Very categorically and clearly: strict action will be taken against any individual engaged in drug trade — whether a policeman or a civilian. This is because it is a matter of the youth and the next generations. We will be ruthlessly tough in handling the scourge. The anti-drug campaign will continue no matter who is engaged in it,” stated the DGP.

His comments follow the suspension of five Manipur Police officers, an inspector among them, for “grave misconduct” and “dereliction of duty.” The suspensions were connected to a bribery case over the release of narcotics peddlers arrested with drugs, officials said.

Among them is Sub Inspector Debson Singh, who was earlier arrested in 2013 for allegedly smuggling drugs worth more than ₹3 crore to Moreh in Tengnoupal district.

