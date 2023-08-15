USTM ignites patriotism with “Har Ghar Tiranga” rally

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Aug 14: In a remarkable display of national pride
and unity, various departments of the University of Science and
Technology Meghalaya (USTM) came together on Monday to
host a vibrant rally under the theme ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, as part
of the “Meri Mati Mera Desh” programme initiated by the
Government of India.
The event, organised by the NSS Cell USTM in association with
the departments of law, political science, psychology, and
physiotherapy, aimed to foster a strong sense of patriotism
among the students and raise awareness about the significance
of the Indian National Flag. This initiative falls under the
visionary project “Har Ghar Tiranga” championed by the
honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to inspire reverence
for the tricolor emblem and its profound symbolism.
The rally was inaugurated by the esteemed proff G D Sharma,
vice chancellor USTM, and witnessed the enthusiastic
participation of over 200 students who displayed unwavering
fervor for their country. Pro-VC Dr Balendra Kumar Das and
advisor USTM Prof R K Sarma led the spirited procession,
underscoring the University’s commitment to instilling a deep-
seated love for the nation.
Dr Nibedita Paul, programme coordinator NSS USTM, along
with NSS programme officers Abdul Wadud SK, Dr Puja Saikia,
Punita Deori, Sudipta Nag, Tanvir Ahmed, and Rudra Prasad
Adhikari, orchestrated the seamless execution of the event,
contributing to its resounding success.
The “Har Ghar Tiranga” rally stands as a testament to USTM’s
dedication to nurturing responsible and patriotic citizens who
recognize the importance of preserving the rich heritage and
values of India. Through this event, the University has played an
instrumental role in kindling the flame of nationalism in the
hearts of its students and fostering a deeper understanding of
the Indian National Flag’s historical significance.