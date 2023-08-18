USTM ignites patriotism with “Har Ghar Tiranga” rally

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 14: In a remarkable display of national pride

and unity, various departments of the University of Science and

Technology Meghalaya (USTM) came together on Monday to

host a vibrant rally under the theme ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, as part

of the “Meri Mati Mera Desh” programme initiated by the

Government of India.

The event, organised by the NSS Cell USTM in association with

the departments of law, political science, psychology, and

physiotherapy, aimed to foster a strong sense of patriotism

among the students and raise awareness about the significance

of the Indian National Flag. This initiative falls under the

visionary project “Har Ghar Tiranga” championed by the

honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to inspire reverence

for the tricolor emblem and its profound symbolism.

The rally was inaugurated by the esteemed proff G D Sharma,

vice chancellor USTM, and witnessed the enthusiastic

participation of over 200 students who displayed unwavering

fervor for their country. Pro-VC Dr Balendra Kumar Das and

advisor USTM Prof R K Sarma led the spirited procession,

underscoring the University’s commitment to instilling a deep-

seated love for the nation.

Dr Nibedita Paul, programme coordinator NSS USTM, along

with NSS programme officers Abdul Wadud SK, Dr Puja Saikia,

Punita Deori, Sudipta Nag, Tanvir Ahmed, and Rudra Prasad

Adhikari, orchestrated the seamless execution of the event,

contributing to its resounding success.

The “Har Ghar Tiranga” rally stands as a testament to USTM’s

dedication to nurturing responsible and patriotic citizens who

recognize the importance of preserving the rich heritage and

values of India. Through this event, the University has played an

instrumental role in kindling the flame of nationalism in the

hearts of its students and fostering a deeper understanding of

the Indian National Flag’s historical significance.