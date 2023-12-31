18 C
Guwahati
Monday, January 1, 2024
Manipur: Fresh violence breaks out after village volunteer injured in firing in Imphal East

The Hills Times
The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Imphal, Dec 31: A village volunteer named Chingkham Lamyanba was reportedly injured in a shooting incident in the Tumukhong Moirangpurel Meitei Village, Imphal East district, Manipur.

The incident occurred around 2 am, when unidentified armed individuals fired upon Lamyanba. He has been seriously injured and is currently undergoing treatment at the Raj Medicity hospital in Imphal.

This incident follows a similar attack on December 30th, where another village volunteer, Jamesbond Ningombam from Mayang Lamgjing, was killed by armed militants in Imphal West district.

Ningombam’s body has been transported to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences for post-mortem. Manipur’s Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned these violent attacks on village volunteers, blaming a few malicious elements for attempting to disrupt the state’s peace.

