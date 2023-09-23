28 C
Manipur government to lift internet ban today, says CM Biren Singh

The Manipur government on September 23 decided to lift the internet ban that has been in place for the past four months since violence broke out in the state on May 3, 2023.

Imphal, Sept 23

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on September 23 announced that the state government will lift the internet ban today following return of normalcy in the state.

The internet ban was in place for more than four months since violence broke out in the state on May 3, 2023, leading to violent clashes between Kuki and Meitei community.

The internet suspension though in place for the past four months, was subsequently lifted in phased manner owing to improvement in law and order situation even as companies of paramilitary force, central police force and the state police stay vigilant of any untoward incident.

There have been remote incidents of violence though no news of casualties have been reported in the past few days.

Meanwhile, the lifting of internet suspension will proof as a major relief for the residents who were unable to carry out their daily work or get information of their near and dear ones amid the skirmish that hit the northeastern state.

