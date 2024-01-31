Manipur Governor, CM pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary

IMPHAL, Jan 30: Manipur Governor, Anusuiya Uikye and chief minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death aniversary.

The Governor and CM laid wreaths at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Imphal.

Uikye urged people to follow the principles of Gandhi.

“The principles of Mahatma Gandhi were filled with the spirit of love, non-violence, kindness, mutual brotherhood and forgiveness and I appeal to all to follow and remember his teachings,” a statement from Raj Bhavan said quoting Uikye.

The chief minister also urged the people to follow the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi. (PTI)