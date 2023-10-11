Manipur govt asks people not to encroach upon properties of displaced people

IMPHAL, Oct 10: The Manipur government, in an order
issued on Tuesday, cautioned the people who “encroached”
upon the properties of those who had fled because of the
violence.
The government order issued in the backdrop of a recent
directive of the Supreme Court of India, also advised the
deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of the
districts to take suitable actions while reminding the Home
department’s letter sent to them on October 3 last.
On September 25 last, the Supreme Court had passed an
order directing the Manipur government to ensure
protection of the properties of the displaced persons as well
as those which have been destroyed or burnt in the violence
and prevent their encroachment.
Hearing a special leave petition (civil), the apex court had
also directed that the status of the religious buildings be
protected from encroachment and the buildings be protected
from damage or destruction.
Today’s order issued by the Manipur Home department
stated that the state government viewed the matter very
seriously with utmost sensitivity as any such incident may
further ignite or aggravate the law and order situation in the
state.
The order reiterated that nobody without any exception shall
violate the orders passed by the Supreme Court of India
under any circumstances.
Anybody found violating the same shall be booked under
relevant provision of law of the land for the time in force and
shall be liable for contempt of the Supreme Court of India.
The state government also appealed to all concerned
including the public functionaries to comply with the court’s
order passed on September 25 to avoid any contempt
proceedings, the order stated.
Notably, the Manipur government, in an order issued on
October 5, had also cautioned against renaming of places
including districts and sub-divisions, institutions without prior
permission from the competent authorities of the state
government.
The order signed by state chief secretary Dr Vineet Joshi had
further cautioned stringent action against renaming of
districts, sub-divisions, places, institutions under relevant law
of the land.
The orders were issued in the backdrop of media reports of
renaming of various places, particularly in violent affected
districts by civil society organisations in their own interests
and also encroachment of properties and houses abandoned
by the owners.
People in their thousands were displaced after their houses
were torched by the violence that erupted in the afternoon
of May 3 last that had claimed lives of more than 175 people
and injured hundreds others. (NNN)