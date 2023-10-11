Manipur govt asks people not to encroach upon properties of displaced people

IMPHAL, Oct 10: The Manipur government, in an order

issued on Tuesday, cautioned the people who “encroached”

upon the properties of those who had fled because of the

violence.

The government order issued in the backdrop of a recent

directive of the Supreme Court of India, also advised the

deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of the

districts to take suitable actions while reminding the Home

department’s letter sent to them on October 3 last.

On September 25 last, the Supreme Court had passed an

order directing the Manipur government to ensure

protection of the properties of the displaced persons as well

as those which have been destroyed or burnt in the violence

and prevent their encroachment.

Hearing a special leave petition (civil), the apex court had

also directed that the status of the religious buildings be

protected from encroachment and the buildings be protected

from damage or destruction.

Today’s order issued by the Manipur Home department

stated that the state government viewed the matter very

seriously with utmost sensitivity as any such incident may

further ignite or aggravate the law and order situation in the

state.

The order reiterated that nobody without any exception shall

violate the orders passed by the Supreme Court of India

under any circumstances.

Anybody found violating the same shall be booked under

relevant provision of law of the land for the time in force and

shall be liable for contempt of the Supreme Court of India.

The state government also appealed to all concerned

including the public functionaries to comply with the court’s

order passed on September 25 to avoid any contempt

proceedings, the order stated.

Notably, the Manipur government, in an order issued on

October 5, had also cautioned against renaming of places

including districts and sub-divisions, institutions without prior

permission from the competent authorities of the state

government.

The order signed by state chief secretary Dr Vineet Joshi had

further cautioned stringent action against renaming of

districts, sub-divisions, places, institutions under relevant law

of the land.

The orders were issued in the backdrop of media reports of

renaming of various places, particularly in violent affected

districts by civil society organisations in their own interests

and also encroachment of properties and houses abandoned

by the owners.

People in their thousands were displaced after their houses

were torched by the violence that erupted in the afternoon

of May 3 last that had claimed lives of more than 175 people

and injured hundreds others. (NNN)