Manipur: Govt doctor suspended for social media post

IMPHAL, Sept 28: A government doctor was suspended in Manipur

for allegedly making an “inappropriate comment” on social media, a

notification said.

He was a medical officer posted at the Tamenglong district, it said.

The doctor was suspended with immediate effect for “posting/

sharing inappropriate comment on social media which is conduct

unbecoming of a government servant”, it added.

He shall not leave the headquarters at Imphal without obtaining

prior permission from the government, the notification issued on

Wednesday said.

The nature of the post was, however, not clarified in the notification.

(PTI)