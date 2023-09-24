Manipur govt serves show cause notice to private telecom company

IMPHAL, Sept 22: The Manipur government has served a
show cause notice to a private telecom company over the
availability “of internet data services in mobile phones in
some areas of Churachandpur and adjoining Bishnupur
district on September 20” while the suspension of mobile
data service is still in force, an official said.
Commissioner (Home) T Ranjit Singh, in a letter to Ashish
Bansal, chief technical officer, Airtel, Imphal on Thursday
remarked it is “a serious lapse on the part of service provider
and this lapse might have led to the dissemination of
inflammatory and provocative clips and messages in various
social media platforms leading to communal tension, hatred
and rumours,” the official said.
The letter said, “Considering the very sensitive and volatile
law and order situation currently prevailing in the state, the
aforesaid lapses have been viewed very seriously by the state
government, and this amounts to violation of the
government orders.”
The state government has asked Airtel to give a written
explanation of its lapses by Friday.
The state government also sought to know “who are
responsible officers for such act” and “explanation as to why
appropriate legal action should not be taken against Airtel for
violation of government orders.” (PTI)