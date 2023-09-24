Manipur govt serves show cause notice to private telecom company

IMPHAL, Sept 22: The Manipur government has served a

show cause notice to a private telecom company over the

availability “of internet data services in mobile phones in

some areas of Churachandpur and adjoining Bishnupur

district on September 20” while the suspension of mobile

data service is still in force, an official said.

Commissioner (Home) T Ranjit Singh, in a letter to Ashish

Bansal, chief technical officer, Airtel, Imphal on Thursday

remarked it is “a serious lapse on the part of service provider

and this lapse might have led to the dissemination of

inflammatory and provocative clips and messages in various

social media platforms leading to communal tension, hatred

and rumours,” the official said.

The letter said, “Considering the very sensitive and volatile

law and order situation currently prevailing in the state, the

aforesaid lapses have been viewed very seriously by the state

government, and this amounts to violation of the

government orders.”

The state government has asked Airtel to give a written

explanation of its lapses by Friday.

The state government also sought to know “who are

responsible officers for such act” and “explanation as to why

appropriate legal action should not be taken against Airtel for

violation of government orders.” (PTI)