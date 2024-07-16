Manipur govt to cancel licenses of security agencies not fulfilling criteria

IMPHAL, July 15: The Manipur government will soon start cancellation of licenses of those private security agencies in the state which do not fulfill the criteria of Private Security Agency Regulation Act (PSARA), 2005.

Manipur government joint secretary (Home), Dr Mayengbam Veto Singh said this while delivering a speech at the closing ceremony of the 2nd Batch Security Training of the Homeland Group which held recently at Hotel Imphal here.

The officer said that there is a growing demand for private security agencies in the state as the government securities and police cannot monitor or safeguard all the businesses and other industrial establishments which are rapidly increasing with time.

He said that a total of 25 private security agencies are registered to the Manipur Home department. He questioned whether all of these agencies have necessary infrastructures like proper training grounds and adhere to other eligibility required in the PSARA, 2005.

“In order to strictly implement the PSARA, 2005, the government will soon start taking up necessary steps such as checking the background of the private security agencies in the state. The licenses of those agencies which do not fulfill the criteria given in the Act will be cancelled”, Veto Singh asserted.

While stating the importance of implementing the regulation in the state, the Joint Secretary pointed out that PSARA is a central government act enacted in 2005 to govern/control private security agencies and operate under a legal framework.

Also speaking on the occasion, Homeland Group Director RK Babloo said that the private security agency has been advancing rapidly in a short stint with many multi national companies and reputed hotels demanding to provide more security guards to them.

He also said the idea of providing security training to unemployed youths in the state under a joint venture of the Homeland Group and the state government. (NNN)