Manipur: Kuki Zo community brings out rallies demanding separate administration

IMPHAL/CHURACHANDPUR, Nov 30: Thousands of Kuki Zo

people on Wednesday hit the streets in several districts of

Manipur demanding separate administration for the

community.

In Churachandpur, agitators under the aegis of Zo United, an

organisation of the community, undertook a three-km-long

march from Lamka Public Ground to the ‘Wall of

Remembrance’ near the DC office.

They urged the Centre to hasten the process of establishing a

separate administration in areas of the state dominated by the

Kuki Zo community.

The agitators submitted a memorandum to Union home

minister Amit Shah through the deputy commissioner.

In the memorandum, Zo United said a separate administration

was needed as Imphal, which has major government

establishments, educational institutions, healthcare facilities

and the lone airport in the state, has become inaccessible for

the Kuki Zo people, including government officials and tribal

MLAs, after the community’s expulsion from the Imphal Valley

since the commencement of ethnic strife in May.

On resource allocation, the memorandum claimed that only Rs

419 crore was allocated for the hills between 2017-18 and

2020-21, in contrast to Rs 21,481 crore for the valley during the

period.

It also alleged that highways were being blocked by Meitei

agitators, leading to obstruction in the entry of essential items

to the hills.

The organisation accused the state government, including the

police, of aligning with the Meiteis, and distributing

government-issued firearms to members of the valley-based

community for use against the tribals.

Alleging discrimination against Kuki Zo students, the

memorandum said the prospects of equitable treatment in

matters of government recruitment were bleak for the

community.

Zo United convener Albert Renthlei said another memorandum

was earlier submitted to the Centre over the issue but no reply

was received.

“A separate administration is a must for the community as

atrocities have been committed against us since May 3… now

we can live with Meiteis only as good neighbours,” he said.

Rallies were also brought out in Kangpokpi district under the

leadership of the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) and in

Mizoram-bordering Pherzawl district. Similar rallies were

brought out in Tengnoupal, Saikul and Zampuitlang, and also in

Delhi, Agartala, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Strict security arrangements were ensured in district

headquarters and inter-district boundaries of Churachandpur

and Bishnupur, and Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts to

prevent any untoward incident, an official said.

A planned rally was, however, called off in Tangkhul Naga-

dominated Ukhrul after the community raised objections to

holding the stir in the district.

More than 180 people have been killed and thousands

rendered homeless in ongoing ethnic strife between Imphal

Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kuki Zo community in

Manipur since May 3 this year. (PTI)