Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Manipur MLAs demand revoking of SoO, replacement of Assam Rifles

IMPHAL, Jan 22: Thirty-four legislators of the ruling alliance in Manipur, including seven Naga MLAs, have urged the Centre to revoke the Suspension of Operations (SoO) with Kuki militant groups, as well as replace the Assam Rifles with other security forces “that have the ability to act”.

The legislators claimed that in several areas, the Assam Rifles was “not responsive” and remained “mute spectators” when unarmed civilians, mostly farmers, came under attack by armed men.

“SoO agreements with the militant groups and the immunity it provides to them from central forces are the main cause of the never-ending cycle of violence. Thus SoO… should be abrogated immediately. It should not extended beyond its expiry date of February 29, 2024,” the MLAs said in a statement.

The SoO was signed with the Centre, the Manipur government and two conglomerates of Kuki militant outfits – the Kuki National Organisations and United Peoples Front. The pact was first inked in 2008 and extended periodically.

“These forces (Assam Rifles) and their leadership (chain of command) need to give strict instructions and be held accountable, and replace with forces that have the ability to act by returning suppressive fires when they observe that unarmed civilians are being fired upon,” it said.

The MLAs have also called for “complete disarmanent of illegal arms in the possession of unauthorised persons” in the state at the earliest.

The legislators asserted that if the Union government is “unable to take any positive action as per these demands”, the MLAs will take “appropriate action in consultation with the public”. (PTI)

