Manipur MP demands NRC to check abnormal population growth in state

IMPHAL, Feb 10: Rajya Sabha MP from Manipur, Sanajaoba Leishemba on Friday drew the attention of the Central government to check abnormal growth of population in Manipur.

Taking up the matter in the Rajya Sabha, the MP also suggested implementation of a full-fledged National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur at the earliest in the interest of safeguarding the national security of the country.

In a press release signed by the MP, it is stated that population growth rate in some hill districts of Manipur is abnormally high as compared with that of India’s official rate.

“This is highly needed to check for social economic planning and demographic balance of the state. It also affects the population growth rate of valley districts due to huge migration from the hill districts,” Sanajaoba stated in the press release.

He cited some main factors for the abnormal growth rate as porous border fencing, access to Free Movement Regime (FMR), negligence of security forces to guard the border, manipulation of census figures to get political advantage and immigrations from neighbouring countries for various reasons. etc.

The MP added that there were many ethnic clashes in different parts of the northeastern regions due to the above cited factors and the same have been witnessed in Manipur for the last nine months.

To check the unnatural or abnormal growth of population in the state, he urged the Union government to implement a full-fledged NRC in Manipur at the earliest for safeguarding the national security of the country, the MP added. (NNN)