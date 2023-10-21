Manipur: NIA makes second arrest in Kwakta bomb blast case

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 20: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made a second arrest in connection

with the bomb blast that occurred in Kwakta, Manipur’s Bishnupur district on June 21. The NIA, in

cooperation with Manipur Police, detained the second accused, identified as Mohammad Islauddin

Khan. Islauddin is suspected to have been involved in the bomb blast, which involved an IED-laden

Scorpio vehicle parked on a bridge in the area of Phougakchou Ikhai Awang Leikai and Kwakta along

Tiddim road in Bishnupur district.

Following his arrest, Islauddin was presented before the local court in Imphal, which remanded him

to seven days of NIA custody. Prior to this, the NIA, in collaboration with Assam Police, had

apprehended the first accused, Mohammad Noor Hussain, in Silchar, Assam’s Cachar district.

It’s important to note that the blast resulted in three individuals being injured, and the bridge, along

with nearby houses, sustained damage due to the explosion. The NIA is actively investigating the

incident to bring those responsible to justice.