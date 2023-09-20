Manipur: One among 5 arrested for extortion member of terror group

NEW DELHI/IMPHAL, Sept 19: In the wake of arrest of five

persons for extortion in Manipur including a suspected

member of a banned terror group, Manipur Police has again

warned of stern action against all those who were misusing

uniform for their ulterior motives.

The five persons were allegedly indulging in extortion from

the general public and were carrying deadly weapons

including AK and Insas rifles, which were looted from the

police armoury, officials said.

Among those arrested on Sunday included 45-year-old M

Anand Singh, alleged to be a trained cadre of Kangleipak

Communist Party (KCP) Nyon group, which is banned under

the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The police had in July issued stern warning asking people to

stop misusing police uniform following reports that armed

rioters were wearing the outfit to create mistrust.

Some minority groups have been trying to exert pressure on

police to release the five men and indulged in vandalism. A

48-hour bandh has been called by some of these groups but

senior police officials made it clear that law will take its own

course.

Singh is alleged to be a habitual offender and has been jailed

six times in the past which included under the National

Security Act (NSA), the officials said.

Manipur Police has circulated throughout all formations to

ensure that its uniform is not misused and instructed them to

intensify vigil and take strict action against the offenders,

they said.

The action also comes a week after three tribals were gunned

down by armed men, dressed in police uniform, in Kangpokpi

district on September 12. The incident had taken place

between Ireng and Karam Vaiphei villages in the tribal-

dominated Kanggui area, located at the bordering districts of

West Imphal and Kangpopki.

The three persons had started their journey from Ponlen in

Kangpopki district and were proceeding towards Lemakong

using the hill road when they were stopped by the armed

assailants at Ireng near Singhda dam and gunned down.

Later it was known that the armed men, approximately over

20, were wearing police uniform, a disguise created to avoid

stopping by central forces who have been manning the buffer

zone in the strife torn state.

More than 180 people have been killed and several hundred

injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3,

when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill

districts to protest against the majority Meitei community’s

demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s

population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals,

including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside

mostly in the hill districts.

The police have been asked even to check any vehicle

carrying security personnel, especially the India Reserve

Battalion and Manipur Police, and their identity cards, the

officials said.

The 45,000-strong Manipur Police was vertically split after

the ethnic clashes, with Meitei personnel in the force moving

to Imphal valley for safety and the Kuki personnel escaping to

the hills. (PTI)