Manipur: One among 5 arrested for extortion member of terror group

NEW DELHI/IMPHAL, Sept 19: In the wake of arrest of five
persons for extortion in Manipur including a suspected
member of a banned terror group, Manipur Police has again
warned of stern action against all those who were misusing
uniform for their ulterior motives.
The five persons were allegedly indulging in extortion from
the general public and were carrying deadly weapons
including AK and Insas rifles, which were looted from the
police armoury, officials said.
Among those arrested on Sunday included 45-year-old M
Anand Singh, alleged to be a trained cadre of Kangleipak
Communist Party (KCP) Nyon group, which is banned under
the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
The police had in July issued stern warning asking people to
stop misusing police uniform following reports that armed
rioters were wearing the outfit to create mistrust.
Some minority groups have been trying to exert pressure on
police to release the five men and indulged in vandalism. A
48-hour bandh has been called by some of these groups but
senior police officials made it clear that law will take its own
course.
Singh is alleged to be a habitual offender and has been jailed
six times in the past which included under the National
Security Act (NSA), the officials said.
Manipur Police has circulated throughout all formations to
ensure that its uniform is not misused and instructed them to
intensify vigil and take strict action against the offenders,
they said.
The action also comes a week after three tribals were gunned
down by armed men, dressed in police uniform, in Kangpokpi
district on September 12. The incident had taken place
between Ireng and Karam Vaiphei villages in the tribal-
dominated Kanggui area, located at the bordering districts of
West Imphal and Kangpopki.
The three persons had started their journey from Ponlen in
Kangpopki district and were proceeding towards Lemakong
using the hill road when they were stopped by the armed
assailants at Ireng near Singhda dam and gunned down.
Later it was known that the armed men, approximately over
20, were wearing police uniform, a disguise created to avoid
stopping by central forces who have been manning the buffer
zone in the strife torn state.
More than 180 people have been killed and several hundred
injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3,
when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill
districts to protest against the majority Meitei community’s
demand for Scheduled Tribe status.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s
population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals,
including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside
mostly in the hill districts.
The police have been asked even to check any vehicle
carrying security personnel, especially the India Reserve
Battalion and Manipur Police, and their identity cards, the
officials said.
The 45,000-strong Manipur Police was vertically split after
the ethnic clashes, with Meitei personnel in the force moving
to Imphal valley for safety and the Kuki personnel escaping to
the hills. (PTI)