Manipur Police Rescues Two Minor Girls and Arrests Militant Cadres

IMPHAL, Mar 11: In a landmark success, Manipur Police succeeded in rescuing two minor girls from different corners of the state. The first girl was rescued from Kakching Bazar within Kakching Police Station, Kakching District, and the second was rescued from Wangbal Laikon under the Thoubal Police Station, Thoubal District.

The rescue mission tells volumes about the efforts made by the police force on an ongoing basis to fight child exploitation and militant recruitment within the state.

Meanwhile, on the same day, two active cadres of the banned outfit Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA) were arrested by police from Kakching Bazar. The duo, who were arrested, have been identified as Moirangthem Romen Singh, alias Phirepa (23), of Moirang Bazar Maning Moirangthem Leikai, and Nongmaithem Mohendro Singh (54), of Kakching Thonglan.

The duo was reportedly actively involved in recruiting the rescued minor girls into the militant outfit, according to the authorities.

Three individuals were apprehended by the police during the raid and a scooter, along with two mobile phones, recovered from them which will be utilized further for investigation.

Rescued children were later presented before Chairperson, Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Thoubal, on March 9, 2025, for further legal proceedings and necessary rehabilitation measures.

This successful operation is a landmark in Manipur Police’s campaign against militant activity and exploitation of children in the state. With the rescue of vulnerable individuals and arrest of persons involved in illegal recruitment, the law enforcement agencies are giving a strong warning against such illegal practices.

Not only are the arrests made weakening militant organisations but also bringing greater pressure on protecting children from being recruited by extremist groups.