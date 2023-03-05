Manipur: Private Member Resolution On ‘War On Drug’ Passed In House

IMPHAL, March 4 (NNN): A private member resolution on ‘War on Drug’ was passed on the last day of the ensuing 3rd session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly on Friday.

The resolution moved by the leader of the house and chief minister N Biren Singh i.e., “The house unanimously resolved that all the members of the house be the warriors of the ‘War on Drug’ campaign.” Most of the members of the house irrespective of political parties expressed their support and suggestion on the resolution.

- Advertisement -

Leader of the house also laid three papers on the table of the house: (i) Medium Term Fiscal Policy Statement, Fiscal Policy Strategy Statement & Macro Economic Framework Statement and Disclosures (ii) Report of the Fourth Manipur State Finance Commission 2021-2026, Volume I & II and (iii) Explanatory Memorandum as to the Action Taken on the Recommendations made by the 4th Manipur State Finance Commission in its Report submitted on 31.07.2021. The Leader of the House also moved the Manipur Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2023 (Bill No. 3 of 2023) and passed.

During the discussion on the Appropriation Bill, chief minister N. Biren Singh informed the house regarding the recent hike in the price LPG is due to the increase of price of crude oil in the International market. The regulation of cooking gas is also under the purview of the central government. He also maintained that the government will take up necessary steps to reduce the price of LPG in the state.

Clarifying to a question raised by MLA Th. Lokeshwar Singh, the chief minister said that solid waste treatment plants will be constructed in the rural areas according to the requirement and feasibility. Rupees 7 crore has been earmarked under 15 Finance Commission for the Autonomous District Councils, ADC areas for the management of solid waste. Solid waste management plants have been constructed in some of the urban and municipal areas. The same will be constructed in the gram panchayat and rural areas soon, he added.

- Advertisement -

The government is also planning to construct rural market sheds on priority basis. He also said that a Price Monitoring Committee is instituted in the state and strict monitoring is going on to check irregularities in the price of the commodities.

N Biren Singh stated that in the budgetary allocation, 44% of the budget is used for the payment of salaries to the employees and 56% in development works. He also clarified that the rice quota of the state under PMGKAY is collected by the transport contractor directly from the FCI. Regarding the land records of Kakching district, Leader of the House informed that there are 45 revenue villages in the district. Survey work of 13 villages is going on and 3 villages are under survey. Land records will be made available to the concerned officials. Recruitment process of 468 Assistant Professors is prepared and will be entrusted to MPSC, he added.

CM Biren also informed the house that a stadium is being constructed at Senapati with a cost of Rs 7.2 crore with the objective to promote indigenous games of the state. The government is also taking up steps to promote indigenous games like Mukna, Sagol-Kangjei, Thang-Ta, Kang, etc. Rs 1.50 crore has been sanctioned for the promotion of indigenous games and sports. More than 100 schools of the state have opened Thang-Ta as a curriculum, he added.

Later, the 3rd session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die.