Manipur: Seminar on Indian and western perspectives

IMPHAL, March 28: A two-day national seminar on “Dialogues on Values: Indian and Western Perspectives” commenced recently at the Court Hall of Manipur University in Imphal.

Organised by the Indian Council of Philosophical Research (ICPR), New Delhi, in collaboration with the Department of Philosophy, Manipur University, the seminar aims to foster intellectual exchange between Indian and Western philosophical traditions.

- Advertisement -

Vice-Chancellor of Manipur University Lokendra Singh, in his inaugural speech, focused on the idea of Enlightenment and Christian Ethics, exploring the impact of Western philosophical traditions on global capitalism and its economic influence.

He also delved into how “non-Christian Eastern countries”, like India, have navigated economic modernisation and industrialisation, despite the lingering effects of colonialism.

Lokendra then encouraged participants to critically examine and revisit these concepts in the context of contemporary challenges.

The inaugural session also witnessed the presence of Prof. N. Pramodini Devi, Dean of the School of Humanities, and Prof. Salam Shyamkishore Singh, former Dean of the School of Humanities and Head of the Department of Philosophy, Manipur University.

- Advertisement -

In their addresses, the speakers emphasised the importance of philosophical dialogue in bridging the gap between different value systems. (NNN)