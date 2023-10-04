Manipur Tribal Body Withdraws Indefinite Shutdown After Two Days

IMPHAL, Oct 3: The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), a major Kuki organisation, on Tuesday withdrew the indefinite shutdown it called two days ago in Churachandpur district to protest against the arrests made by the CBI and NIA in connection with the killing of two youths and another case.

The ITLF said it will monitor the situation and decide later if another “intense agitation” is needed.

“After careful consideration, the indefinite shutdown declared by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum … will be concluded by 6 pm today,” the tribal body said in a statement.

It said that an ongoing dharna by the ITLF women’s wing will be resumed from next week.

News of the killing of two youths – 20-year-old male Phijam Hemanjit and Hijam Linthoingambi, a 17-year-old girl – who had gone missing on July 6 caused a massive outcry and violent demonstration in Imphal Valley after photos of their bodies surfaced on September 25.

Four people were arrested by CBI in connection with the kidnapping and killing. They have since been taken to Guwahati. Two minor daughters of the main accused were handed over to the district child protection officer of Assam’s Kamrup Metro district.

The NIA on Saturday also arrested one person from Churachandpur in connection with a case of “transnational conspiracy” by Myanmar and Bangladesh-based leadership of terror outfits to wage war against India by exploiting the current ethnic strife in Manipur.

More than 180 people lost their lives and several hundreds were injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts. (PTI)