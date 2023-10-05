Manipur turmoil: Fresh violence reported in Imphal West, two houses torched by miscreants

HT Digital,

Manipur, Oct 5: According to sources, two houses were doused in flames and several rounds of bullets fired during the mayhem. The incident reportedly took place in New Keithelmanbi under Patsoi police station. Notably, the miscreants fled from the scene after setting the houses ablaze.

Tension continues to prevail in the region as remote incidents of violence, firing, congregation of protests continue in the strife-stricken state of Manipur.

Meanwhile, former woman Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Gita Mittal led by a panel visited the violence hit region of Kangpokpi, urging the internally displaced people not to lose hope but to look forward to a better future as the prevailing violence will definitely see its conclusion.