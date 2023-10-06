Manipur unrest: Miscreants vandalize human rights activist Babloo Loitongam’s residence in Imphal

HT Digital,

Imphal, Oct 6: The situation continues to be volatile in Manipur after miscreants once again engaged in vandalism, arson on October 5. According to latest reports, unknown miscreants stormed into the residence of one Human Rights activist Babloo Loitongam and vanadalised a number of household properties.

The incident reportedly took place in Kwakeithel Thiyam Leikai under Imphal West district.

The miscreants allegedly vandalised properties which include a car, charis and window panes. Security force, including a team of Lamphel Police Station and Imphal West district police rushed into to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of remote violence in the pockets of fringe areas of the state of Manipur.