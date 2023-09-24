Manipur violence: Five arrested village defence volunteers released on bail

IMPHAL, Sept 22: A special court in Manipur on Friday
granted bail to the five village defence volunteers who were
arrested by police for possessing weapons amid an agitation
for their release, officials said.
They were released on bail after furnishing a PR bond of Rs
50,000 with certain conditions, they said.
In its order, the court said the five accused “shall co-operate
with the investigation”, make themselves available before
the investigating authorities and “not influence prosecution
witnesses.”
The court also directed the youths “not to leave the state of
Manipur without its prior permission.”
Rejecting the remand prayer of Manipur police for judicial
custody, the court said, “all the accused persons have not yet
committed any prejudicial activities against the state till the
time of the arrest.”
Defying curfew restrictions, hundreds of women sat in front
of the Cheirap court premises in Imphal West district, where
the hearing was held demanding the release of the five
youths.
The state had witnessed widespread clashes between
security forces and protesters on Thursday after
demonstrators attempted to storm police stations as part of
“court arrest agitation” over government’s failure to release
the five youths.
The five were arrested by Manipur Police on September 16
for possession of weapons and donning camouflage
uniforms. They were later produced before the judicial
magistrate in Imphal East which remanded them to police
custody till Friday. (PTI)