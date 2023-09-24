Manipur violence: Five arrested village defence volunteers released on bail

IMPHAL, Sept 22: A special court in Manipur on Friday

granted bail to the five village defence volunteers who were

arrested by police for possessing weapons amid an agitation

for their release, officials said.

They were released on bail after furnishing a PR bond of Rs

50,000 with certain conditions, they said.

In its order, the court said the five accused “shall co-operate

with the investigation”, make themselves available before

the investigating authorities and “not influence prosecution

witnesses.”

The court also directed the youths “not to leave the state of

Manipur without its prior permission.”

Rejecting the remand prayer of Manipur police for judicial

custody, the court said, “all the accused persons have not yet

committed any prejudicial activities against the state till the

time of the arrest.”

Defying curfew restrictions, hundreds of women sat in front

of the Cheirap court premises in Imphal West district, where

the hearing was held demanding the release of the five

youths.

The state had witnessed widespread clashes between

security forces and protesters on Thursday after

demonstrators attempted to storm police stations as part of

“court arrest agitation” over government’s failure to release

the five youths.

The five were arrested by Manipur Police on September 16

for possession of weapons and donning camouflage

uniforms. They were later produced before the judicial

magistrate in Imphal East which remanded them to police

custody till Friday. (PTI)