Manipur: Violence strikes Thoubal district, four reported dead

Imphal, Jan 1: Violence erupted in Manipur on the first day of 2024, leaving four dead and fourteen injured in an incident of firing.

The incident occurred in Lilong Chingjao, where armed individuals in police uniforms reportedly opened fire on civilians. Two of the vehicles used in the attack were later set ablaze by an enraged crowd.

In response to the violence, an indefinite curfew has been imposed in all Valley districts and additional forces have been deployed to potential hotspots. Tensions have also escalated in the state capital, Imphal.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has urged calm, advising citizens not to take the law into their own hands and assuring them that the culprits will be brought to justice soon.