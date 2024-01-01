17 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, January 2, 2024
type here...

Manipur: Violence strikes Thoubal district, four reported dead

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Imphal, Jan 1: Violence erupted in Manipur on the first day of 2024, leaving four dead and fourteen injured in an incident of firing.

- Advertisement -

The incident occurred in Lilong Chingjao, where armed individuals in police uniforms reportedly opened fire on civilians. Two of the vehicles used in the attack were later set ablaze by an enraged crowd.

In response to the violence, an indefinite curfew has been imposed in all Valley districts and additional forces have been deployed to potential hotspots. Tensions have also escalated in the state capital, Imphal.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has urged calm, advising citizens not to take the law into their own hands and assuring them that the culprits will be brought to justice soon.

 

Discover Breathtaking New Year’s Party Outfits Inspired By Ananya Panday
Discover Breathtaking New Year’s Party Outfits Inspired By Ananya Panday
Spice Up Your Dishes With Edible Flowers That Double As Flavorful Herbs
Spice Up Your Dishes With Edible Flowers That Double As Flavorful Herbs
6 Upcoming Bridge Projects In India That Will Boost Connectivity
6 Upcoming Bridge Projects In India That Will Boost Connectivity
Top 10 Career Options in Wildlife Conservation
Top 10 Career Options in Wildlife Conservation
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dazzles In Gorgeous Date Night Outfits
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dazzles In Gorgeous Date Night Outfits
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah reacts on Assam CM’s agenda for New...

The Hills Times - 0
Discover Breathtaking New Year’s Party Outfits Inspired By Ananya Panday Spice Up Your Dishes With Edible Flowers That Double As Flavorful Herbs 6 Upcoming Bridge Projects In India That Will Boost Connectivity Top 10 Career Options in Wildlife Conservation Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dazzles In Gorgeous Date Night Outfits