Manipur violence : Supreme Court seeks forensic report over audio clips against CM

NEW DELHI, Feb 3: Saying the state was “limping back to normalcy”, the Supreme Court on Monday sought a sealed-cover forensic report on the authenticity of leaked audio clips alleging the role of Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh in the ethnic violence.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar sought the report from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) within six weeks and posted the plea by the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR) on March 24.

KOHUR, represented by advocate Prashant Bhushan, sought a court-monitored SIT probe into the alleged role of the chief minister in the ethnic violence.

Justice Sanjay Kumar, who was the chief justice of the Manipur High Court before being elevated to the top court, said, “The chief minister of Manipur had hosted a dinner for me when I was elevated to this court, so if you have an issue with me hearing the matter then you can tell me….”

Bhushan said he did not have a problem at all.

“The state is gradually limping back to normalcy and we will keep it (the matter) on hold at the moment,” the CJI said . The bench would later see whether the top court or the high court should hear the case.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state, was in agreement with the observations.

Bhushan, however, termed the contents of the audio leaks a “very serious matter” and said in the clips the chief minister was purportedly saying that Meitei groups were allowed to loot arms and ammunition of the state government. “I have annexed transcripts of tape recordings,” he added.

The solicitor general said the petitioner had “ideological inclinations” and there was a report by the three high court judges’ committee stating there were efforts to keep the “pot boiling”.

“A truth lab confirmed that 93 per cent it is the voice of the chief minister,” said Bhushan, “and truth labs are far more reliable that the FSL reports.”

The law officer questioned the veracity of the report of the truth lab.

On November 8, last year, a bench headed by former CJI D Y Chandrachud directed the Kuki organisation to produce material to indicate authenticity of some leaked audio clips.

“Before the court can consider the submissions which have been made on the basis of an audio clip, we deem it appropriate to grant the petitioners an opportunity to file before this court material indicating the authenticity of the clip,” it said.

Bhushan had said he would also file a copy of the tape in a CD format.

Mehta however said the plea could be filed in the high court under Article 226 of the Constitution.

Over 200 people were killed and thousands rendered homeless after Meitei and Kuki communities clashed with each other in May last year.

Bhushan alleged the recorded conversation prima facie showed the complicity and the involvement of the state machinery in violence against the Kuki Zo community.

He said the clips had “disturbing conversations” and the chief minister could be heard instigating the violence and protecting the attackers while fuelling the violence aside from allowing arms and ammunition to be looted.

The solicitor general opposed the plea, saying the organisation should moved the Manipur High Court and said if the apex court entertained the matter, the “majesty of the high court would be undermined”.

Attorney general R Venkataramani also opposed the petition and said the state government should be given leeway to restore peace.

The Kuki organisation’s plea alleged the chief minister of Manipur was instrumental in “inciting, organising and thereafter centrally orchestrating the large-scale murder, destruction and other forms of violence against the Kuki dominated areas in Manipur”.

“Petitioner is praying for a court-monitored investigation by special investigation team into the leaked audio tape clips as there is clear and strong prima facie evidence showing involvement of highest functionary, i.e., chief minister of a state. The investigation would need to unearth the conspiracy which appears to involve the highest functionary of state,” it added.

The plea said the investigation couldn’t be done by the CBI, ED, etc., and would have to be carried out by a special investigative team of officers of impeccable integrity selected by the top court.

Asked about the clip during a recent PTI interview, chief minister Singh said, “Some people are after me… there is a conspiracy. The matter is sub-judice. I won’t talk much about it. An FIR has been filed.” (PTI)