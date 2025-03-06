30.6 C
Manipur’s General Amnesty Sees 858 Firearms Surrendered Ahead of Deadline

As the deadline neared, 32 varieties of weapons were surrendered on Wednesday, taking the number of weapons given up to a considerable figure.

IMPHAL: As the overall amnesty scheme in Manipur is coming to an end, a total of 858 weapons have been surrendered voluntarily by civilians throughout the state. The programme, initiated by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, is to encourage disarmament and bring peace to the strife-torn area.

Official reports indicate that locals surrendered various ammunition and odds and ends at drop points in Churachandpur, Imphal East, and Kangpokpi districts.

Officials said the effect of the amnesty has been dramatic, with weapons turned in being paraded at the front desks of police stations statewide. But their names have not been released for security purposes.

Governor Bhalla has warned sternly that after the amnesty period is over, illegal possession of firearms will invite stern legal action.

The scheme reflects the government’s move to stop violence and create stability in Manipur through willing compliance from the people.

