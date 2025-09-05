29.3 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 5, 2025
type here...

Manipur’s top Naga body to enforce ‘trade embargo’ from Sep 8 over FMR

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Sept 4: The apex body of Nagas in Manipur has announced that it will enforce a ‘trade embargo’ in all areas inhabited by the community in the northeastern state from midnight of September 8 in protest against the scrapping of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and fencing of the India-Myanmar border.

The ‘trade embargo’ would include preventing the plying of goods vehicles along the national highways in the Naga-inhabited districts of Senapati, Ukhrul, Chandel, Tamenglong, Kamjong and Noney in Manipur.

- Advertisement -

Manipur depends on essential goods that are brought from other states, including Assam. NH-2 (Dimapur to Imphal) passes through Senapati district and is the most important national highway in the state. NH-37 (Silchar to Imphal) passes through Tamenglong and Noney.

Related Posts:

United Naga Council, in a statement issued on Wednesday night, said, “As discussed and resolved in the presidential council meeting held on August 11, we hereby announce that a trade embargo shall be enforced in all the Naga areas with effect from midnight of September 8, 2025, until further notification.”

It urged the Naga people to support the ‘trade embargo’.

“On the impending issue of unilateral abrogation of FMR and imposed border fencing, the Naga people have placed their sentiments and position loud and clear on record to the Government of India through official memorandum to the authorities followed by series of agitations, demonstrations, public rallies and number of memoranda and press statements to the government in a democratic approach with all civility, since January 19, 2024 to date,” it said.

- Advertisement -

“Yet, the indifferent attitude of the government demands a stringent agitation to register our rigid stance against the scrapping of FMR & imposed border fencing,” it added.

Manipur shares a 398-km-long international border with Myanmar.

Naga groups in the state have been opposing the scrapping of FMR and the ongoing border fencing work in the state. (PTI)

8 Foods That Seem Healthy But Really Aren’t
8 Foods That Seem Healthy But Really Aren’t
Onam 2025: 7 Traditional Sadhya Dishes You Must Try
Onam 2025: 7 Traditional Sadhya Dishes You Must Try
10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway
10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons
The 10 Largest Lakes in the World
The 10 Largest Lakes in the World

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

05 September, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
8 Foods That Seem Healthy But Really Aren’t Onam 2025: 7 Traditional Sadhya Dishes You Must Try 10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway 6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons The 10 Largest Lakes in the World