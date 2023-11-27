‘Mann Ki Baat’ draws masses at railway stations over NFR

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 26: On the 107th episode of “Mann Ki Baat,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s

address was live-screened in eight different railway stations by N. F. Railway. The stations included

Agartala, Guwahati, Rangiya, Tinsukia, Naharlagun, New Jalpaiguri, New Coochbehar, and Katihar.

Prominent figures like MLA Tarkishore Prasad, MLC Ashok Agarwal, MLA Dr. Sankar Ghosh, and

Shikha Chatterjee attended the program at Katihar and New Jalpaiguri.

During the episode, the Prime Minister paid tribute to the martyrs of the 2008 Mumbai terrorist

attack. He extended wishes for ‘The Constitution Day’ and highlighted the amendments empowering

women. The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the success of the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ and

urged the adoption of ‘Vocal for Local’ during the upcoming wedding season. He discussed the

evolution of digital payments and acknowledged the youth’s role in technological advancements and

intellectual prosperity.

The ‘Mann Ki Baat’ platform serves as a social collective effort, reaching every corner of the country

with railways participating in its screening.