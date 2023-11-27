‘Mann Ki Baat’ draws masses at railway stations over NFR

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Nov 26: On the 107th episode of “Mann Ki Baat,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s
address was live-screened in eight different railway stations by N. F. Railway. The stations included
Agartala, Guwahati, Rangiya, Tinsukia, Naharlagun, New Jalpaiguri, New Coochbehar, and Katihar.
Prominent figures like MLA Tarkishore Prasad, MLC Ashok Agarwal, MLA Dr. Sankar Ghosh, and
Shikha Chatterjee attended the program at Katihar and New Jalpaiguri.
During the episode, the Prime Minister paid tribute to the martyrs of the 2008 Mumbai terrorist
attack. He extended wishes for ‘The Constitution Day’ and highlighted the amendments empowering
women. The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the success of the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ and
urged the adoption of ‘Vocal for Local’ during the upcoming wedding season. He discussed the
evolution of digital payments and acknowledged the youth’s role in technological advancements and
intellectual prosperity.
The ‘Mann Ki Baat’ platform serves as a social collective effort, reaching every corner of the country
with railways participating in its screening.
HT Bureau