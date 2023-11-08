21 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, November 8, 2023
type here...

Marcuise distributes nutritional support

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent
WILLIAMNAGAR, Nov 7: Meghalaya minister for PHE, soil and
water conservation, housing Marcuise N Marak distributed the
nutritional support to the TB patients under Community
Support or Nikshay Mitra at Nengmandalgre village in
Williamnagar recently.
While distributing the nutritional support, the chief guest of the
day highlighted the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan of
the govt of India and asked the TB patients not to be worried
because community support is being provided to them with the
help of the District Tuberculosis Center. He also urged the
patients to take medicine regularly and to maintain cleanliness
which will help in early recovery.
The key-note address, on the day, was delivered by Dr SR
Marak, senior medical and health officer, MO-TC of
Williamnagar District Tuberculosis Centre.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

I felt like I was at war, says Shakib on Mathews’...

The Hills Times - 0