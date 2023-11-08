Marcuise distributes nutritional support

HT Correspondent
WILLIAMNAGAR, Nov 7: Meghalaya minister for PHE, soil and
water conservation, housing Marcuise N Marak distributed the
nutritional support to the TB patients under Community
Support or Nikshay Mitra at Nengmandalgre village in
Williamnagar recently.
While distributing the nutritional support, the chief guest of the
day highlighted the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan of
the govt of India and asked the TB patients not to be worried
because community support is being provided to them with the
help of the District Tuberculosis Center. He also urged the
patients to take medicine regularly and to maintain cleanliness
which will help in early recovery.
The key-note address, on the day, was delivered by Dr SR
Marak, senior medical and health officer, MO-TC of
Williamnagar District Tuberculosis Centre.
