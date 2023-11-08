Marcuise distributes nutritional support

HT Correspondent

WILLIAMNAGAR, Nov 7: Meghalaya minister for PHE, soil and

water conservation, housing Marcuise N Marak distributed the

nutritional support to the TB patients under Community

Support or Nikshay Mitra at Nengmandalgre village in

Williamnagar recently.

While distributing the nutritional support, the chief guest of the

day highlighted the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan of

the govt of India and asked the TB patients not to be worried

because community support is being provided to them with the

help of the District Tuberculosis Center. He also urged the

patients to take medicine regularly and to maintain cleanliness

which will help in early recovery.

The key-note address, on the day, was delivered by Dr SR

Marak, senior medical and health officer, MO-TC of

Williamnagar District Tuberculosis Centre.