Massive sugar smuggling attempt thwarted by BSF and Meghalaya Police

HT Digital,

Shillong, Feb 3: In a significant operation conducted on February 02, 2024, the vigilant troops of Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya, in collaboration with Meghalaya Police, successfully thwarted an illegal smuggling attempt of Sugar along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The operation took place in the Maheshkhola bordering area under the South West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. During a joint operation conducted by the alert troops of 01 Battalion of the BSF Meghalaya and the Meghalaya Police, over 50,000 kgs of sugar intended for smuggling into Bangladesh was seized.

The confiscated sugar was handed over to the respective police station for further necessary legal action.

The successful outcome of this operation highlights the dedication and commitment of the Border Security Force and Meghalaya Police in curbing illicit activities along the International border.