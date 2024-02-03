19 C
Guwahati
Saturday, February 3, 2024
type here...

Massive sugar smuggling attempt thwarted by BSF and Meghalaya Police

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Shillong, Feb 3: In a significant operation conducted on February 02, 2024, the vigilant troops of Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya, in collaboration with Meghalaya Police, successfully thwarted an illegal smuggling attempt of Sugar along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

- Advertisement -

The operation took place in the Maheshkhola bordering area under the South West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. During a joint operation conducted by the alert troops of 01 Battalion of the BSF Meghalaya and the Meghalaya Police, over 50,000 kgs of sugar intended for smuggling into Bangladesh was seized.

The confiscated sugar was handed over to the respective police station for further necessary legal action.

The successful outcome of this operation highlights the dedication and commitment of the Border Security Force and Meghalaya Police in curbing illicit activities along the International border.

10 Types Of Maggi To Try
10 Types Of Maggi To Try
8 Things To Know About Manas National Park, Assam, World’s First Wildlife Sanctuary
8 Things To Know About Manas National Park, Assam, World’s First Wildlife Sanctuary
Places To Explore In Meghalaya
Places To Explore In Meghalaya
10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy
10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Former Pak PM Imran Khan’s third marriage deemed ‘illegal’

The Hills Times - 0
10 Types Of Maggi To Try 8 Things To Know About Manas National Park, Assam, World’s First Wildlife Sanctuary Places To Explore In Meghalaya 10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy 7 Fruits Rich In Iron