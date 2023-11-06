Medulance to run health emergency services in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, Nov 5: Emergency services provider Medulance
on Sunday announced that it had bagged the contract to run
the health emergency services in Meghalaya.
Equipped with 5G smart-connected ambulances, Medulance
aims to reduce response and real-time patient monitoring
while being shifted to hospitals in the challenging landscape,
officials said here.
“Medulance’s goal is to deploy a fleet of 5G smart connected
ambulances and upgrading GPS-enabled ambulances to the
entire state as soon as possible. This initiative will bring
cutting-edge technology to the forefront of emergency
response and improve the chances of saving lives in
Meghalaya. Right now, we envision making Meghalaya the
first state to have 5G smart emergency response,”
Medulance Healthcare co-founder Pranav Bajaj said in a
statement. (PTI)
SHILLONG, Nov 5: Emergency services provider Medulance