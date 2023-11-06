Medulance to run health emergency services in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, Nov 5: Emergency services provider Medulance

on Sunday announced that it had bagged the contract to run

the health emergency services in Meghalaya.

Equipped with 5G smart-connected ambulances, Medulance

aims to reduce response and real-time patient monitoring

while being shifted to hospitals in the challenging landscape,

officials said here.

“Medulance’s goal is to deploy a fleet of 5G smart connected

ambulances and upgrading GPS-enabled ambulances to the

entire state as soon as possible. This initiative will bring

cutting-edge technology to the forefront of emergency

response and improve the chances of saving lives in

Meghalaya. Right now, we envision making Meghalaya the

first state to have 5G smart emergency response,”

Medulance Healthcare co-founder Pranav Bajaj said in a

statement. (PTI)