27.5 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 10, 2025
type here...

Meghalaya-Assam tourist taxi services suspended as part of nationwide strike

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SHILLONG, July 9: Tourist taxi services between Assam and Meghalaya were suspended on Wednesday as part of a nationwide ‘chakka jam’ called by central trade unions and national federations.

The All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTTA) had earlier announced that no tourist taxi will operate from Meghalaya to Guwahati or any other part of Assam on July 9 in support of the nationwide strike.

- Advertisement -

The 24-hour strike is aimed at pressing several key demands affecting transport workers nationwide. These include withdrawal of the Motor Vehicle Reforms Act 2019, scrapping of the ‘Hit and Run’ clause under Article 106(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), an immediate halt to satellite-based toll collection, and protection of transport workers’ rights, the association said.

Related Posts:

Other demands include an end to excessive fines, simplified pollution certificate rules, and provision of basic amenities for transport workers on highways.

In a statement, AKMTTA said its counterparts in Assam had informed them about strict enforcement of the strike.

In view of safety concerns, all affiliated taxi groups in Meghalaya have decided to suspend trips to Assam for the day, it said.

- Advertisement -

The association also urged taxi drivers not to overcharge passengers during the disruption, especially for short-distance trips to Jorabat along the interstate border and called for ethical conduct.

“We deeply regret the inconvenience caused by this unavoidable disruption and request the public’s understanding and cooperation,” it said.

Normal taxi services are expected to resume on Thursday, it added. (PTI)

10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

10 July, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season 8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India 10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon