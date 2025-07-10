Meghalaya-Assam tourist taxi services suspended as part of nationwide strike

SHILLONG, July 9: Tourist taxi services between Assam and Meghalaya were suspended on Wednesday as part of a nationwide ‘chakka jam’ called by central trade unions and national federations.

The All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTTA) had earlier announced that no tourist taxi will operate from Meghalaya to Guwahati or any other part of Assam on July 9 in support of the nationwide strike.

- Advertisement -

The 24-hour strike is aimed at pressing several key demands affecting transport workers nationwide. These include withdrawal of the Motor Vehicle Reforms Act 2019, scrapping of the ‘Hit and Run’ clause under Article 106(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), an immediate halt to satellite-based toll collection, and protection of transport workers’ rights, the association said.

Other demands include an end to excessive fines, simplified pollution certificate rules, and provision of basic amenities for transport workers on highways.

In a statement, AKMTTA said its counterparts in Assam had informed them about strict enforcement of the strike.

In view of safety concerns, all affiliated taxi groups in Meghalaya have decided to suspend trips to Assam for the day, it said.

- Advertisement -

The association also urged taxi drivers not to overcharge passengers during the disruption, especially for short-distance trips to Jorabat along the interstate border and called for ethical conduct.

“We deeply regret the inconvenience caused by this unavoidable disruption and request the public’s understanding and cooperation,” it said.

Normal taxi services are expected to resume on Thursday, it added. (PTI)