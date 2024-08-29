27 C
Meghalaya assembly rejects bill on NCL for ST

Economic condition of ST weak

SHILLONG, Aug 28: The Meghalaya Reservation for Non-Creamy Layer of Scheduled Tribes (in State Reservation Policy) Bill, 2024 proposed by the Voice of the People Party (VPP) legislator from North Shillong Adelbert Nongrum was rejected through a voice vote in the Assembly on Tuesday.

“The Nos have it, the motion is not carried and leave to introduce the Bill is not granted. The Bill is therefore rejected by the House,” Assembly deputy speaker Timothy D Shira said after the Bill was put to vote. 

Tabling the statement of object and reasons, Nongrum said the Bill seeks to provide for the reservation of non-creamy layers of Scheduled Tribes in the state while implementing the State Reservation Policy. 

He said, “Definitive empirical data available with the government of Meghalaya clearly shows that the economic condition of a greater percentage of the Scheduled Tribe population of the state is weak and disadvantaged.” 

“And whereas Articles 16 (4) and 15 (5) of the Constitution of India allows for the state to make provisions so as to ensure that the benefits of reservation reach the most disadvantaged class of citizens,” he added.

Further, Nongrum said that since a seven-judge constitutional bench of the Supreme Court in a 6:1 majority has upheld the validity of sub-classification within the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories, and gave a decision that states have the power to create these sub-classifications

“So to address economic disparities within the Scheduled Tribes category in the state, and to allocate opportunities in public employment and higher education more effectively, suitable legislation is required in the interest of uplifting the disadvantaged people of the state,” he further stated. (NNN)

