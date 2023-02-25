21 C
Meghalaya border to be sealed till March 2

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
SHILLONG, Feb 24 (PTI): To ensure free and fair assembly elections in Meghalaya, the Election Commission has ordered sealing of the Indo-Bangladesh border in the state till March 2, state chief electoral officer F R Kharkongor said on Friday.

The poll panel has also ordered the sealing of the inter-state border with Assam till March 2, he said.

Polls for the 60-member assembly constituency will be held on February 27 and the votes will be counted on March 2.

“All districts having the international border with Bangladesh have been asked to issue orders to seal and movement of people in the border areas would be restricted,” Kharkongor told PTI.

The operation of ‘border haats’ has also been deferred till the completion of the election process.

“If the unregulated movement of individuals between the two countries is allowed, there is a likelihood of law and order problems leading to danger to human life and disturbance to public tranquillity,” the CEO said.

